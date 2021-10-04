VN news ticker: Rolf Aldag joins Bora-Hansgrohe, Allan Peiper steps back from DS role, UAE Emirates sign Alexys Brunel

Rolf Aldag joins Bora-Hansgrohe as new DS

German sport director Rolf Aldag will join Bora-Hansgrohe in a new managerial role, the team announced Monday.

The 53-year-old Aldag brings with years of WorldTour-level experience and will be in charge of the sportive agenda of the Raubling-based WorldTeam from 2022. Longtime director Enrico Poitschke leaves the team after 10 years.

“This was probably the most difficult decision for me in the last 10 years, because I owe Enrico a great debt of gratitude,” said team boss Ralph Denk. “We worked our way up together from the third division to the WorldTour, going through pretty much all the highs and lows imaginable, and I will always have fond memories of these shared times.

“I have become more and more aware that if we want to develop further as a team, we will likely also need a change in sportive management,” he said. “It’s not that I’m not happy with the results – we’ve all done a good job together over the past few years – but cycling has changed and we have to adapt to those changes to keep up.”

The latest move comes on the heels of more shakeups inside the German team, including the exit of longtime star Peter Sagan.

Allan Peiper stepping back from DS role

Allan Peiper is stepping back from his role as sport director at UAE Emirates as he continues cancer treatments, Het Nieuwsblad reported.

“I have less energy because of the treatments. I feel in my reflexes and concentration that I have to resist doing my job. It was the time to step aside,” said the 61-year-old Peiper, who led Tadej Pogačar to his first Tour de France victory in 2020.

On Sunday, the former rider of Peugeot and Panasonic said goodbye to his sport, the paper reported.

“Saying goodbye to the riders and colleagues were moments when I had an extra hard time last week,” Peiper told the newspaper. “Paris-Roubaix is ​​a race in which you should not lose concentration for a moment. I think it’s fantastic to be able to retire after such a heroic match. The race has captivated my whole life, but I now look forward to the rest of my life. To start with a holiday on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. It hasn’t rained for three months, but now it does. Well, it won’t be as bad as in Paris-Roubaix.”

Allan Peiper is stepping back from his DS role (Photo: James Startt)

UAE Emirates sign Alexys Brunel

UAE Emirates has signed French rider Alexys Brunel on a two-year deal, the team confirmed Monday.

The 22 year-old from Boulogne-sur-Mer in the north of France has a showed strong progression through the junior and Under-23 ranks, winning a European title and multiple French national titles in the time trial discipline.

Brunel has also seen success through victory at the Paris -Tours Espoirs in 2019 with his first victory as a professional coming in 2020 on stage 1 at Etoile de Besseges.

“I am really happy to join UAE Team Emirates, it’s one of the top teams in cycling and a really exciting project,” Brunel said. “It’s a great opportunity for me, it will be a turning point in my career to join a team like this and I intend to give the best of myself .”