VN news ticker: Roglič wins ‘Beking’ crit, Tour of Poland reveals route for 2022

Primož Roglič wins Monaco ‘Beking’ crit

Primož Roglič outsprinted Sonny Colbrelli and Tadej Pogačar to win the inaugural “Beking” critérium Sunday.

The exhibition race headlined a daylong festival of cycling in Monaco organized by UAE Emirates rider Matteo Trentin. The event included a kids’ ride and a series of charitable initiatives aimed to raise funds for the Charlène de Monaco and Michele Scarponi Foundations.

“The success of this edition makes us very happy. It rewards us for the efforts made to organize it and encourages us to work already for next year,” Trentin said.

“The idea behind Beking was not an event for professionals but a day dedicated to cycling in which we wanted families and children to participate on the bike. And the circuit was designed to entertain everyone, not just the professionals.”

Trentin had organized the day to promote sustainable mobility and road safety in the Monaco region. The likes of Peter Sagan, Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas also took part.

Tour of Poland reveals route for 2022

Organizers of the Tour of Poland have revealed its seven-stage parcours for 2022.

“The day all Tour de Pologne fans have been waiting for has come,” race director Czesław Lang said at the route reveal Saturday. “We want to show you what we have been working on for several months earlier than usual.”

The 2022 Tour of Poland will kick-start with a stage into Lublin on July 30 and remain in the south of the country for the next week. The Polish tour will see three nailed-on sprint finishes, a 15.4km uphill TT, and three tough, classic-style stages for GC racers. The WorldTour event will wrap up in Kraków on August 5.

João Almeida won this year’s race while also snatching two stage wins in what was a streak of late-season form.