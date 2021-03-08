VN news ticker: Richie Porte cleared to return home, Remco Evenepoel gets all-clear to begin ramping up training

Richie Porte cleared to return home

Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) was involved in a low-speed crash in stage 1 of the 2021 Paris-Nice when it appeared that he struck a loose water bottle.

While the 36-year-old tried to get back on his bike, after just a few kilometers of pedaling he was forced to abandon.

Porte was examined at a local hospital where he underwent evaluation. After it was determined that he suffered no fractures, he was cleared to return home.

Porte has previously won four stages of Paris-Nice and won the overall in 2013 and 2015.

Stage 1 of the 2021 Paris Nice was won by Irishman Sam Bennet (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in a sprint finish.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) gets all-clear to begin ramping up training

Remco Evenepoel announced via his Instagram account that he’s been cleared to begin ramping up his training in preparation for the 2021 season.

Evenepoel crashed at last year’s Il Lombardia, and fractured his pelves when he lost control of his bike on a descent, went over a road-side barrier at a bridge, and fell nearly 7 meters to the ravine below.

The Belgian had suffered setbacks in his return to racing earlier in the year but has since recovered, and is now cleared to return to a full training load.

The 20-year-old had been on several training camps with Deceuninck-Quick-Step, however he was on his own recovery program which saw him riding fewer miles, with less climbing and less time in the saddle compared with the rest of the team.

Healthy Aging Tour live broadcast

The 2021 Healthy Aging Tour (March 10-12) will be broadcast live on EuroSport and GCN+ thanks to the efforts of a crowdfunding campaign, and one anonymous benefactor.

Available via web browser or app, the live feed will come through with a one-hour delay following the daily live broadcast of the Tirreno Adriatico.

The annual stage race in the Netherlands saw its first edition in 2011, however due to the pandemic, the event was not contested in 2020.

In 2019, the overall was won by Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), with Ellen Van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), and Kirsten Wild (WNT–Rotor Pro Cycling) rounding out the podium.

