VN news ticker: Reports link Jai Hindley and Trek-Segafredo, Four Days of Dunkirk canceled

Reports link Jai Hindley and Trek-Segafredo

Jai Hindley (Team DSM) has been linked to American-based squad Trek-Segafredo.

The 2019 Giro d’Italia runner-up has opted to not extend his contract with Team DSM, and has instead already been in negotiations with Trek-Segafredo, according to reports in Wielerflits.

Hindley is currently racing at the Tour of the Alps in preparation for another run at the Giro d’Italia. Hindley finished sixth on stage 2 and is in sixth overall.

“Of course I go for the pink jersey, I want it most,” Hindley said. “I am working hard towards it and have fond memories of last year. For most people it was unexpected, but for me, it was the pinnacle of my career so far. I hope to repeat that achievement and will do everything for it.”

The number two of the last Giro d’Italia is currently preparing in the Tour of the Alps for a new participation in Giro. “This is my last preparation race,” said Hindley before the start of the second stage. “We were only added to the start list late, but it is good to have this race in the legs for the Giro.”

Team DSM already lost star riders Marc Hirschi to UAE-Team Emirates, Michael Matthews to Team BikeExchange, Wilco Kelderman to Bora–Hansgrohe, and Sam Oomen to Jumbo-Visma for 2021.

It signed Romain Bardet to fill the void for 2021.

The Four Days of Dunkirk canceled

The Four Days of Dunkirk (May 4-9) has been canceled for 2021 due to health regulations.

Eight WorldTour teams, 10 ProTeams, and two continental teams had been slated to start the race.

The race organization appealed the decision of local authorities to suspend the race, but ultimately scrapped it for the second consecutive year.

The last winner of the race was Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) and will continue on as defending champion until the race is next contested.