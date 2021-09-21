VN news ticker: Report suggests Dave Brailsford exit, Cofidis confirms first names to women’s team

Report: Ineos Grenadiers shake-up as Dave Brailsford linked to move up

Dave Brailsford could leave Ineos Grenadiers at the end of the season, and become the head of sport at the Ineos conglomerate.

That’s according to a report in TuttoBici, which does not cite sources, but says Brailsford could leave the helm of the WorldTour team he founded more than a decade ago by season’s end.

The report also stated that current team director Rod Ellingworth will take over as team manager.

Ineos Grenadiers officials did not comment on the report on the Italian website.

The report said Brailsford will be tapped to head up Ineos’s ever expanding sporting footprint. In addition to owning Ineos Grenadiers, petrochemical company owner Jim Ratcliffe also is diversifying his holdings into sailing, Formula 1, marathon and European football.

Ellingworth, who’s been Brailsford’s No. 2 since the foundation of the team, will slot into the role of team manager at the WorldTour squad, the report stated.

The report comes as Brailsford has been battling health issues as well as rumors that Egan Bernal could be trying to break his contract with the team and change squads.

Cofidis names 10 riders for new women’s team

French WorldTour team Cofidis confirmed 10 riders that will form the core of the team’s women’s squad for 2022.

On Tuesday, 10 names, including Canadian Gabrielle Pilote Fortin, will be among the new arrivals for the start-up squad, and said more names will be forthcoming.

“We will have a team that will allow us to aim for top results in mountain stages, sprints and the classics,” said team manager Gael Le Bellec. “The number of riders right now is modest, at 10, but this allows us to support them individually and put them in the best position to shine during the races.”