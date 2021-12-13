VN news ticker: Rémi Cavagna undergoes surgery, Nicolas Roche to join ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Nicolas Roche to join Dancing with the Stars

Many pro cyclists become sport directors or TV pundits when they retire.

Nicolas Roche is going to dance.

The recently retired pro confirmed on social media he will appear on the Irish version of the Dancing with the Stars television show.

“I’m very excited to take part in Dancing with the Stars,” he said. “It’s a massive challenge for me, and something completely new. It scares me and thrills me at the same time.”

“It has been great being back in Ireland and I’m really enjoying my time at home. The rehearsals so far are going good, it’s hard work, it’s pushing me both in terms of being something completely new, and also in terms of performing and learning to let go,” Roche added.

Roche, 37, retired in October following a 17-year career, riding for such teams as BMC, Ag2r, Credit Agricole, and Team Sky.

A few other ex-pros have done similar programs, including Michael Rasmussen, Mario Cipollini, and Michael Boogerd.

Professional cyclist, Nicolas Roche has represented Ireland on a world stage… but he’s giving up cycling for some sparkle! This is going to be a very different race, @nicholasroche! 🚴 #DWTSIrl #DWTS pic.twitter.com/nzN8NgYkKT — DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) December 12, 2021

Rémi Cavagna undergoes successful back surgery

Rémi Cavagna underwent successful surgery Monday on the L1 vertebrae that he fractured during an accident during our team training camp Spain last week, Deceuninck-Quick-Step officials reported.

The team reported that the surgery, which took place at Hospital IMSKE Valencia, was successful. Cavagna will now take a period of recuperation and continue to be monitored by doctors.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step officials thanked the surgeon, Dr Gerd Bordon and the staff at IMSKE for their care, and we wish Rémi the best for his recovery