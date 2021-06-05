VN news ticker: Remco Evenepoel returns to racing, Alejandro Valverde relishes Dauphiné win

Remco Evenepoel returns to racing at Elfstedenronde

Remco Evenepoel will be back in the peloton for the first time since abandoning the Giro d’Italia this weekend. The 21-year-old will race at the Elfstedenronde on Sunday.

Evenepoel got off to a stellar start at the Giro last month, riding into second place through the middle of the race. However, the wheels began to come off his debut grand tour on stage 11 when he suffered race-ending five-minute losses.

Evenepoel eventually abandoned the Giro after stage 17 when a crash on a descent left him with cuts to his arms and knee.

Little over one week later, Evenepoel is raring to get back to racing.

“He wants to race and we would like him to race,” team manager Patrick Lefevere told Het Laatste Nieuws. “So it was clear very quickly which direction we would go.”

Evenepoel will use the cobbled Elfstedenronde race to refind his racing rhythm but is not expected to be competitive.

“We still had one place available in the selection — only six instead of seven riders had been designated — so he could be fitted in easily and quickly,” Lefevere said.

Tim Merlier (Alepcin-Fenix), Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) are also expected to line up in Belgium on Sunday.

Of course it’s sad to leave the race, and my first Grand Tour too early, but in the end, it was a nice experience and I hope to be back one day again. I’m wishing the best to all my Deceuninck – Quick-Step teammates #TheWolfpack 🐺🤍 #Giro

Photo: @gettysport pic.twitter.com/LvoQX3OweQ — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) May 26, 2021

Alejandro Valverde relishes Critérium du Dauphiné stage victory

Alejandro Valverde kicked to his 129th pro victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné on Friday.

The ageless Spanish ace outkicked Tao Geoghegan Hart in the uphill sprint on the race’s sixth stage to score the second win in his 20th season in the peloton.

At 41 years old, Valverde is resolutely bucking the trend of dominance from increasingly youthful riders such as Tour de France champ Tadej Pogacar (22) and Giro d’Italia winner Egan Bernal (24).

“A special victory? Every single one I get is special, even more so now – being up there with the best, contesting these victories, is even more beautiful after everything I’ve done as a pro,” he said.

Valverde’s new Movistar teammate Migue Ángel López set up the sprint with a long pull in the final kilometer. Valverde praised his Colombian wingman’s efforts.

“I’m so, so happy. Before anything, I have to mention and congratulate and thank my teammates, for all the work they’ve done for the past few days, ever since the start of the race and even more so today,” Valverde said.

“Close to the line, López told me on the radio: ‘Should I push, so no one can attack?’ I told him to go ahead – and I have to thank him especially for that, because he was incredible.”