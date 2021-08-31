VN news ticker: Remco Evenepoel rails at Gianni Vermeersch after Benelux crash, Sarah Storey enters British Paralympic history books

Remco Evenepoel rails at Gianni Vermeersch after Benelux crash

Remco Evenepoel lost both time and temper in the chaotic Tour of Benelux opener Monday.

Evenepoel dropped out of the lead echelon with a broken wheel in the final hour of racing and failed to make it back to the group, losing nearly one minute in the GC battle. The Belgian ace was first seen railing at neutral service staff as the mechanic botched the wheel change, and he didn’t cool off from there.

After crossing the line, race footage captured Evenepoel hitting out at Alpecin-Fenix leadout man Gianni Vermeersch. Evenepoel appeared to cite Vermeersch as the cause of his broken wheel, which appeared to have a number of broken spokes.

Although the incident wasn’t caught on camera, a crossing of wheels in the spinning echelon may have been the cause.

“I’m in the group and you came through diagonally,” Evenepoel said to Vermeersch.

When Vermeersch turned away, Evenepoel continued:

“Don’t run away but admit your mistake … Are you going to laugh in my face now? Oh, man.”

Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws reported that the two were later seen in discussion before shaking hands. Just as well Evenepoel and Vermeersch cleared the air, as they are set to be riding alongside each other in the Belgian team at the European championships in two week’s time.

Evenepoel was not happy for some reason at finish. Maybe something that happened during the stage. #BeneluxTour pic.twitter.com/SsWuKYQGgr — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) August 30, 2021

Sarah Storey enters Paralympic history books with 16th gold medal

Sarah Storey won the Paralympic C5 time trial Tuesday and so claimed a British record-equalling 16th Paralympic gold medal.

Storey beat GB teammate Crystal Lane-Wright and German racer Kerstin Brachtendorf on the Fuji International Speedway, less than one week after winning gold in the 3,000m Pursuit.

“I’ve been preparing for this race for such a long time. The time trial is probably one of my favorite events,” Storey said. “You bring this enormity to the line with you each time, but that also means that your competitors know how prepared you are and how much work you’ve put in to perfect it.”

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇@DameSarahStorey now has an astonishing 16 Paralympic gold medals – our joint highest with swimmer Mike Kenny. Icon.#ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/Nkhbkyf4qN — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 31, 2021

Storey, 43, is now tied on 16 golds with swimmer Mike Kenny, who competed from 1976 to 1988.

She will have her chance to make it 17 golds at the C4-5 road race later this week. Despite winning the event in both 2012 and 2016, Storey is not taking anything for granted ahead of Thursday’s event.

“Road races are so unpredictable, they really, really are,” she said. “So Thursday morning I’ll come out and try to have some fun and see which way the cookie crumbles.”

There were 19 time trial gold medals available across the multiple categories on the opening day of the road program. Darren Hicks (Australia) won gold in the men’s C2, Shawn Morelli (USA) won in the women’s C4, Mikhail Astashov (Russian Paralympic Committee) won in the men’s C1, Keiko Sugiura won in the women’s C1-3, Daniel Abraham Gebru (Netherlands), won in the men’s C5, Patrik Kuril (Slovakia) won the men’s C4, and Benjamin Watson (Great Britain) won the men’s C3.

In the handcycle categories, Mitch Valize (Netherlands) won in the men’s H5, Jetze Plat won in the men’s H4, Walter Ablinger (Austria) won in the men’s H3, Oksana Masters (USA) won in the women’s H4-5, Sergio Garrote Munoz (Spain) won in the men’s H2, Nicolas Pieter du Preez won in the men’s H1, and Annika Zeyen (Germany) won in the women’s H1-3.

In the blind racing, Alexandre Lloveras (France) and his pilot Corentin Ermenault won the men’s event while Katie George Dunlevy (Ireland) and her pilot Eve McCrystal won the women’s. Meanwhile, Jianxin Chen (China) won the men’s T1-2 time trial, and Jana Majunke (Germany) won the women’s T1-2 time trial.