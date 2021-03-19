VN news ticker: Question mark over Paris-Roubaix amid new lockdown; Philippe Gilbert hoping for ‘Hail Mary’ at Milano-Sanremo

Question mark over Paris-Roubaix as regions enter COVID lockdown

There is a question mark hanging over next month’s Paris-Roubaix as several regions hosting the race have entered a new COVID lockdown. A new spike in coronavirus cases through northern France has led to officials placing 16 départements into confinement, including those that are homes of both Roubaix and start town Compiègne.

New measures introduced Thursday restrict non-essential trips and travel and impose evening curfews, and are set to last four weeks, which spans through Roubaix’s scheduled date of April 11.

It is currently unclear if the lockdown will impact the men’s and women’s races, which were also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Philippe Gilbert hoping for ‘Hail Mary’ in chase for fifth monument at Milano-Sanremo

Philippe Gilbert is hoping for a surprise at Milano-Sanremo on Saturday. The Belgian veteran is chasing after victory in Sanremo as he looks to take a clean sweep of the five monuments, but there are three red-hot talents standing in his way.

“[Wout] can Aert, [Mathieu] van der Poel and [Julian] Alaphilippe are the big favorites, but the favorite doesn’t always win,” Gilbert said Thursday. “They will play an important role, but I don’t exclude anyone.”

Gilbert has raced “La Classicissima” 16 times already and says that the unpredictability of the mammoth race may offer him a glimmer of hope.

“There can always be surprises in Sanremo,” he said. “We mainly talk about those three, but there are still a lot of riders who want to shine. It is also the only classic where a large number of riders can still be at the front in the final. It will be an open and exciting race.”

Gilbert will hang up his wheels at the close of next year, and so has just two attempts remaining to complete a monument sweep with Milano-Sanremo victory. The 38-year-old’s mission is one of the key talking points of this weekend’s race, though he’s keen to wash away the hype.

“My career does not stand or fall with this race, but it would make it even better,” he said.

Gilbert is racing as part of a stacked Lotto-Soudal team that includes sprint options with Caleb Ewan and John Degenkolb as well as the punchy Tim Wellens.