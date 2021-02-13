VN news ticker: Provence keeps Ventoux finish despite snow; Richard Freeman charged

Tour de la Provence keeps Mont Ventoux finish after snow concerns

Snow don’t stop the show at the Tour de la Provence. The scheduled finish of Saturday’s stage to Chalet Reynard, some 15 kilometers up the slopes of the Ventoux, had been put into question after snowfall Friday night. However, race officials scouted the climb this morning to give the race’s third stage the green light.

The 154km third stage is expected to come down to a spectacular summit showdown between Aleksandr Vlasov and Alexey Lutsenko of Astana-Premier Tech and the Ineos Grenadiers duo of Egan Bernal and Ivan Sosa.

Former Team Sky doctor charged by UK anti-doping authorities

Ex-British Cycling and Team Sky chief Doctor Richard Freeman has been charged by UK anti-doping authorities for “possession of a prohibited substance” and “tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control.” If found guilty by an independent anti-doping panel, Freeman could face a four-year ban from sport.

The findings are part of the long-running “fitness to practice” tribunal over allegations that Freeman ordered banned testosterone in 2011. The doctor has been accused by the General Medical Council of ordering 30 sachets of Testogel to the national velodrome in the knowledge that the banned substance could boost sporting performance.