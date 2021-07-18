Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
News

VN news ticker: Philippe Gilbert sees 2021 Tour de France as his last

Here's the news making headlines for Sunday, July 18.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Philippe Gilbert sees 2021 Tour de France as his last

Philippe Gilbert may be rolling down the Champs-Élysées for the last time Sunday.

Gilbert, 39, sees this year’s Tour de France as his last before retiring at the end of 2022.

“Finishing a Tour means a lot at any age. But I don’t see myself returning to the Tour as a rider. So tomorrow I will ride to Paris for the last time.” Gilbert told France Télévisions on Saturday.

Gilbert has been a part of a Lotto-Soudal team without a figurehead after star sprinter Caleb Ewan crashed out on stage 3. The team has had little to shout about other than appearances in the break and neopro Harry Sweeny clocking into third on stage 12.

Gilbert has managed two top-20s but otherwise been out of sight.

After failing to finish the last four of his 11 Tours, Gilbert said this year’s race has been one of surval.

“In my previous four Tours, I had to give up every time. Either I was sick or I fell,” he said. “This time I really wanted to finish. I suffered a lot, and I rode an anonymous race. But at any age, it is an achievement to finish the Tour.”

Gilbert’s one Tour de France victory came in 2011. He will hang up his wheels after one final season with Lotto-Soudal next winter.

Stay On Topic