VN news ticker: Peter Sagan ready for Tour of Flanders, Christian Prudhomme on Paris-Roubaix postponement

Peter Sagan recons Tour of Flanders course

Peter Sagan has arrived in Belgium ahead of Sunday’s big clash at Tour of Flanders.

The three-time world champion joined his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates for a preview of key sections of the Flanders course during a training ride Thursday. Sagan, who skipped part of the spring classics to race at the Volta a Catalunya, will line up among the favorites Sunday.

“Peter rode the final of the Ronde, with all the important climbs from Kwaremont,” sport director Jean-Pierre Heynderickx told HLN.com. “It remains to be seen, of course, how he will feel on Sunday. His schedule cannot be compared with previous years, but Sagan is looking forward to the Ronde. He wants to ride over the cobblestones again, and I think he wants to show himself.”

Sagan was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late January, and was slow to recover. Fourth at Milano-Sanremo and a stage win at Catalunya bode well for the Slovakian superstar in the final year of his contract.

“We estimate him fairly highly,” Heynderickx said. “His Milano-Sanremo was good, and he has experience and sufficient mileage.”

Photos: Wout Van Aert/Jumbo-Visma and Peter Sagan/Bora-Hansgrohe on Tour of Flanders cobbles recon today – Hi-Res Gallery here: https://t.co/xFGpwRzXaH pic.twitter.com/OE0B9xQQeh — Pete Geyer (@cyclingfans) April 1, 2021

Christian Prudhomme on Paris-Roubaix postponement

Christian Prudhomme said ASO had no option other than to postpone Paris-Roubaix until October. The race organizers tried to find a solution to keep the race on its scheduled April date, but worsening health conditions forced their hand.

Also read: Paris-Roubaix rescheduled for October

“We had hoped when we made the reconnaissance of the course last week we could find concrete, tangible solutions. The goal was to see if by removing certain sectors, we could have more easily held the potential audience,” Prudomme told L’Equipe. “It was very meticulous, but it didn’t work. We have not obtained authorization.

“Unfortunately, we don’t decide everything,” he said. “The decision to postpone was taken in close collaboration with elected officials and according to the health constraints of the moment. The situation is not the same as a month ago … when we were able to modify the last two stages of Paris-Nice. Races take place on the other side of the border, it is true, but Belgium is not confined. I can assure you that we did everything we could do, until the end, to keep the event on its initial date.”