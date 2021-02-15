VN news ticker: Peter Sagan out of opening weekend of classics following COVID infection

Report: No “opening weekend” for Peter Sagan after COVID infection

Peter Sagan will not be racing at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad or Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne at the end of this month. Reports in Belgian media state that the Slovak star has had to reshuffle his schedule having suffered a training delay after contracting COVID-19 while on training camp in Gran Canaria earlier this month.

“His quarantine is over. Peter is feeling well and has no more acute symptoms,” team Bora-Hansgrohe told HLN.be and other sources. “Peter will not ride the opening weekend. It is still too early to make any decisions about the rest of his program now.”

Sagan had been planning a full classics campaign in 2021 having missed the cobblestone races last year while riding the Giro d’Italia. The loss of the highly competitive Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne from his schedule marks an early dent in his ambitions of capturing a second Paris Roubaix or Tour of Flanders title in 2021.