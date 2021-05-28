VN news ticker: Peter Sagan fined for ‘intimidation,’ Giro d’Italia stage 19 prize money to go to cable car crash families

Peter Sagan fined for ‘intimidating’ riders at Giro d’Italia

Peter Sagan was slapped with a 1,000 CHF (1,100 USD) fine and docked 20 UCI points for “intimidation” and “improper conduct against other riders” during Thursday’s stage 18 at the Giro d’Italia.

The race jury did not pinpoint the exact action that earned Sagan the punishment, but footage from the stage showed the Slovakian heavily controlling who was allowed in the successful 23-rider breakaway.

Sagan held a slim 22-point lead over Davide Cimolai — and 25 points on Fernando Gaviria — in the competition for the ciclamino jersey at the start of the day. With two mountain stages and a time trial remaining, stage 18 was the last chance for anyone to overtake Sagan in that competition.

By nullifying any potential threats, Sagan all but secured himself the jersey provided he can make it to Milan. Crucially for Sagan, he did not have any of his points for the ciclamino jersey competition taken from him as punishment.

“Today was an important stage and the key was not to lose points for the ciclamino jersey. We kept under control the sprinters that were close in the points classification and held on to the ciclamino,” Sagan said.

Look at my man controlling everyone 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/1paVR6wCq4 — 𝑩𝒐𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝑺𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒏 🐐 (@SwaganP) May 27, 2021

Giro d’Italia riders to give prize money to families of Italian cable car crash victims

All prize money for stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia will be given the families of those killed in a cable car crash in Italy last weekend and the sole survivor of the tragedy.

A total of 14 people died when the cable car plunged into the side of the Mottarone after the cable it was travelling on snapped. Five-year-old Eitan Biran was the only survivor of the crash that killed several members of his family.

Riders’ union the CPA said that a unanimous decision had been reached to donate the stage prize money to Eitan and those families affected by the crash. The Giro d’Italia was due to ride up the Mottarone on Friday, but organizers have rerouted stage 19 to bypass it.

“Although the Giro will not climb the Mottarone, the riders will pay tribute to the 14 victims of the Stresa cable car crash. They have unanimously decided to donate all prize money from today’s stage to little Eitan and to the families affected by this terrible tragedy,” the CPA wrote on social media.