VN news ticker: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Lars Forster win European MTB championships

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Lars Forster win European cross country MTB championships

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Lars Forster came out top in the European cross country mountain bike championships Sunday.

The French ace Ferrand-Prévot confidently beat Dutch pair Anne Terpstra and Anne Tauber on the Novi Sad circuit in Serbia. Swiss rider Forster beat Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Denmark) and Filippo Colombo (Switzerland) by just a few seconds in the men’s race.

Ferrand-Prévot rode away from her rivals midway through the race and only extended her margin as the race wore on. Her successful European title defense put to bed any disappointment from the Tokyo Games, where she finished 10th.

“After the Olympic race I wanted to win. It was a great day for me and I wanted this title more than anything else. I had a tough Olympic race and I just wanted to do my best,” she said. “It was tactical … I remained a little hidden at the start of the race, then I left. I attacked and I tried to keep my speed. I felt really good ”

The men’s event saw aggressive, open racing in the absence of top names Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, Lukas Flückiger and Nino Schurter. Forster punched out of a six-rider group in the final lap to edge out his narrow lead and take his second European title after also winning in 2018.