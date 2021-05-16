VN news ticker: André Greipel wins in Mallorca, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot cleared for Nové Město World Cup

André Greipel wins Trofeo Alcudia – Port d’Alcudia

André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) took his first win since January 2019 at the Mallorca Challenge.

The German veteran outkicked Alexander Kristoff (UAE Emirates) and Christophe Noppe (Arkea Samsic) to score his 157th career victory, and his first in ISN colors.

American Joey Rosskopf (Rally) had been active in the break and was the last escapee to be caught as the bunch ripped toward the fast finish.

Quería la de siempre en Mallorca!!! @AndreGreipel vence el Trofeo Alcudia – Port d’Alcudia! #ChallengeMallorca pic.twitter.com/L8NHC0jfJc — ChallengeMallorca (@ChallengeMca) May 16, 2021

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot cleared for Nové Město World Cup

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will race the MTB World Cup on Sunday.

The Frenchwoman crashed hard in the Nové Město Short Track race Friday, hitting her face and stomach and abandoning. After checks in hospital Friday night, the 29-year-old has confirmed she will be able to start the cross country race Sunday.

“I left the hospital yesterday night and everything seems to be ok. I just didn’t sleep a lot. I want to say thank you to my Absolut Abasolon staff,” she wrote Saturday. “For sure I want to start tomorrow because this crash was a big fake and I wanted to save my legs for the ‘true’ race on Sunday.”