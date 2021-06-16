VN news ticker: Pascal Ackermann frustrated with Tour de France snub, Anna van der Breggen to ride Giro d’Italia Donne

Pascal Ackermann frustrated with Tour de France snub

Pascal Ackermann has accused Bora-Hansgrohe team boss Ralph Denk of failing to keep a promise after he was not selected for the Tour de France.

Ackermann had been lined up to make his debut at the French race, but the team opted to go all-in for Peter Sagan in the sprints and leave the German at home. He said Denk had promised him a Tour place when he signed his current three-year deal with the team, which is due to end this season.

“I was just about to go to Motor pacing and get the final touches for the tour when Ralph called me. Until then, I assumed that I would be doing the tour,” Ackermann told Radsport-news.com. “I’m more than disappointed, I have to say. Ralph was always a man who kept his word. But this time he definitely didn’t do it. It was said that I will be doing the Tour in three years. And that was always the case that I shouldn’t worry about it.

“Without this promise, I would not have signed the contract back then. You have to see that too. That’s why I am extremely disappointed.”

Ackermann has not won yet this season, but he believes that he was in the shape to ride the Tour de France and that the snub was not about his form.

“Of course, there was no victory now, but that is no reason for me not to be allowed to participate if the form is right,” said Ackermann. “If I knew that I’m not in shape, I would understand. But everyone knows, and you can see that from the data, that it’s definitely not because of the shape. I can’t understand this reason. He knows that and the team knows that too. That’s why I’m so disappointed.”

Anna van der Breggen to ride Giro d’Italia Donne as Olympic warm-up

Anna van der Breggen will defend her title at the Giro d’Italia Donne as preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month. Van der Breggen won last year’s race – formerly known as the Giro Rosa – by 1:14 over Kasia Niewiadoma.

The Dutchwoman, who is due to retire at the end of this season, will be part of a hugely strong squad for Tokyo that includes Annemiek van Vleuten and SD Worx teammate Demi Vollering.

“The Olympics are more important, but the Giro is a really nice stage race, and mostly if you have a stage race that long it is making me stronger afterward. I think it’s a good combination to try to well in the Giro and have a good preparation for the Olympic Games,” said van der Breggen.

“You always think about it and it’s a lot in the news and it’s not that sure if it will go on. There’s a lot happening in Japan at the moment, but for me, Tokyo is not the only thing. It’s my last season and it’s great that the season is going well so far.”

Van der Breggen is currently training at altitude with her SD Worx team in Tignes, France – where the Jumbo-Visma squad is also preparing for the Tour de France.

“Training has been going well, so it’s really nice. If you do it more times then it’s also a good place to have good training, to relax and rest well. Of course, you can also do it at sea level, but they say it brings a little bit extra if you do it in altitude,” she said.

Video / Interview with Anna van der Breggen during her trainingscamp in Tignes in the French Alps. "Even here I'm already thinking about the Olympic Games in Tokyo." #wesparksuccess@AnnavdBreggen Watch on our Youtube channel: https://t.co/ZWdVMXOe46 — Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) June 14, 2021

Elia Viviani wins opening stage of Adriatica Ionica Race

Elia Viviani won the opening stage of the Adriatica Ionica Race, beating compatriots Davide Perisco (Team Colpack Ballan) and Luca Pacioni (Eolo-Kometa) in a sprint finish. Riding for the Italian national squad, Viviani stormed to the line with a clear margin over his rivals.

A five-man move went clear early on in the lumpy 185km stage and stayed away for most of the day. It was reeled back in with less than five kilometers to go and the Italian team soon moved to the front to lead out Viviani.

Viviani is using the race as preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he will ride for Italy on the track. He goes into the second stage with a lead of four seconds, thanks to bonuses on the line, but he is unlikely to keep it with stage 2 finishing on the Cima Grappa.