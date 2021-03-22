VN news ticker: Paris-Roubaix under COVID threat again, Philippe Gilbert on falling short at Milano-Sanremo

The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling classic is under threat again this year after the local authority said they were unsure the race could be run safely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I see the sky as less blue,” the prefect of France’s Nord region, Michel Lalande, told local radio on Monday. Lalande expressed reservations about Belgian plans to allow their spring classics to go ahead, with such races as E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Gent-Wevelgem slated for later this week.

“You will have to explain to me the coherence with social distancing rules and everything else,” he said.

Health conditions are uneven across Europe as cases spike in some areas while officials scramble to roll out vaccinations. There is some worry that health officials will put parts of France under stricter lockdown conditions, perhaps resulting in postponing the so-called “Hell of the North” again.

The focus of the cycling season shifts north this week for a series of annual one-day races in Belgium, northern France and the Netherlands. These include three of cycling’s five monuments starting with the Tour of Flanders in Belgium on April 4, Paris-Roubaix on April 11 and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Belgium on April 25.

Paris-Roubaix, which is also unveiling its highly anticipated women’s edition as well, was not run last year. It was postponed in April because of the pandemic and rescheduled for October when it was called off again.

Philippe Gilbert falls short of monument sweep at Milano-Sanremo

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) fell short of his attempt at a monument sweep at Milano-Sanremo on Saturday, finishing a distant 72nd at 1:45 behind the winners. A winner of four of five of the so-called monuments, Gilbert has twice finished third at the Italian monument.

“I thought I had good legs, but in the final, I just didn’t have the energy to play a significant role anymore. It certainly wasn’t a lack of motivation, but I just didn’t have the legs,” said Gilbert, whose teammate Caleb Ewan finished second.

“It obviously was not my best San Remo, but it is good to have this day in the legs going toward the next races,” said Gilbert, who races next at E3 Saxo Bank Classic.

Gilbert has one more shot at Milano-Sanremo in 2022 in what will be his final season with Lotto-Soudal.

Gilbert won Lombardia in 2009 and 2010, Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2011, the Tour of Flanders in 2017, and Paris-Roubaix in 2019.