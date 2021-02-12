VN news ticker: Teams confirmed for women’s Gent-Wevelgem, Olympic chief resigns following sexism scandal

Teams confirmed for women’s Gent-Wevelgem

Team SD Worx, the team of world champion Anna van der Breggen and last year’s winner, Jolien D’hoore, will lead off the teams for the women’s Gent-Wevelgem on March 28. Officials confirmed the teams for the Belgian classic on Friday.

All nine WorldTour teams will race, including Liv Racing, Ale’ BTC Ljubljana, team of 2018 winner Marta Bastianelli, Canyon-SRAM Racing, Trek-Segafredo, and Movistar Team Women, new home to Annemiek van Vleuten. FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Team DSM and Team BikeExchange are also in.

Another 15 UCI Women’s Continental Teams will thus also be present at the start in Ypres. One of them is Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team, the team of two-time winner Kirsten Wild (2013, 2019) and Lisa Brennauer who took the last spot on the podium last year. Also at the start: Valcar Travel & Service, Lotto Soudal Ladies, Parkhotel Valkenburg, Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank and A.R. Monex Women’s Pro Cycling Team.

Other teams include Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire and Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team, Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team, Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants, NXTG Racing, Drops-Le Col Supported by Tempur and Hitec Products will also be part of the 10th edition.

Fernando Alonso involved in crash while cycling in Switzerland

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso will undergo minor surgery on his jaw following after a traffic incident while cycling in Lugano, Switzerland on Thursday, officials said.

The two-time world champion is a keen cyclist, and media reports in Spain said Alonso collided with a car and struck his face and head. More details were no immediately available, but he was treated on site and later transported to a hospital in Bern. Alonso, who was part of an ill-fated effort to save the Euskaltel-Euskadi team in 2014, said recently he might be interested in another effort at creating a pro cycling team.

Olympic chief resigns following series of sexist comments

Yoshirō Mori has stepped down from his role as president of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee. The 83-year-old offered his resignation having made a series of remarks about women during a recent meeting, including his belief that “on boards with a lot of women, the meetings take so much time … if their speaking time isn’t restricted, they have difficulty finishing.”

Following repeated apologies in the bid to quell the storm resulting from his remarks last week, Mori has succumbed to growing pressure to step down.

“What is important is to hold the Olympics from July,” Mori said, according to Inside The Games. “It must not be the case that my presence becomes an obstacle to that.”