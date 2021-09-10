VN news ticker: No worlds for Tom Dumoulin, Florian Sénéchal extends with Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Crash, surgery end season for Tom Dumoulin, no worlds

A collision with a vehicle Thursday will put an end to his turbulent 2021 racing season for Tom Dumoulin.

A car struck the Olympic time trial silver medalist during a training ride Thursday. The Jumbo-Visma rider broke his right wrist and is scheduled for surgery Friday.

Dumoulin was on recon for his own “Tour de Dumoulin,” an event scheduled for October 3, in the Ardennes when the accident happened, the team reported. He was hit by a turning car, after which he ended up on the road surface through the hood.

“This is a big disappointment,” Dumoulin said. “My season is finished. That’s a big disappointment because I just got really good at it again. Also, during the training today I felt really strong. I had a lot of confidence that I could ride a very strong month.”

🤕 💬 “My season is finished. That’s a big deception, because I just got really good at it again." – @tom_dumoulin Get well soon, Tom! 🍀 — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) September 9, 2021

Dumoulin, who took a hiatus in the first half of 2021, returned to racing in time to shine at the Olympics, where he was second to Primož Roglič in the Olympic time trial. He completed the Benelux Tour, and was targeting the world championships and Il Lombardia.

“I was really looking forward to that,” Dumoulin said. “Those are races that suit me very well, but unfortunately it won’t be for this year.”

Florian Sénéchal extends with Deceuninck-Quick-Step

French all-rounder Florian Sénéchal signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Deceuninck-Quick-Step through 2023, the team confirmed Friday.

The 28-year-old Frenchman is a steady presence in the spring classics and helps in the team’s lead-out train, and recently scored a stage win at the Vuelta a España. He joined the team in 2018, and won Le Samyn in 2019, and Druivenkoers-Overijse in 2020. He’s also hit runner-up spots in E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem and top-10’s at Ronde van Vlaanderen and Paris-Roubaix.

“This team is the best for me. It’s a team that always performs in the classics but is up there also in grand tours, and the nine stages and two jerseys we won this year serve as testimony,” he said Friday. “I have big ambitions for the next two years: I want to become better, to help the Wolfpack get many more victories, but also to win an important one-day race.”

We are happy to start the day with this fantastic news! Vuelta a España stage winner @flosenech, a member of #TheWolfpack since 2018, has signed a new contract with the team: https://t.co/Uv7T4eJs8n pic.twitter.com/brNCYGpMGX — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) September 10, 2021

Brandon McNulty, Juan Ayuso back in saddle for UAE Emirates

American Brandon McNulty and highly touted Spanish rider Juan Ayuso are back in the saddle for UAE Emirates at GP de Fourmies (1.Pro) on September 12, and the Tour of Luxembourg, September 14-18.

McNulty will race the one-day Fourmies, a race led by sport director Allan Peiper, before heading to the world championships, where he will race the road race and time trial events.

Also read: USA Cycling names worlds team

Ayuso will ride in the five-stage Luxembourg tour, which marks his first stage race since joining the WorldTour team mid-season. Ayuso crashed out of the Tour de l’Avenir in August and was 11th in the European U23 time trial this week. He will race in the U23 euro road race this weekend as well.

Tour of Britain rider raises money for MTB worlds trip

Jake Scott, racing the Tour of Britain this week Canyon dhb SunGod, is asking fans for help to raise money to cover costs via GoFundMe for a trip to the marathon mountain bike world championships on October 2.

Scott, the British national marathon mountain bike champion, said he needed cash to help underwrite travel and accommodations for himself and a support staffer to go to Elba, an island off the coast of Italy.

“I am determined to find a way to get myself there and represent Albion Cycling under the Great Britain jersey – Albion Cycling is a local business that has hugely supported me throughout my entire career as a professional cyclist in various ways,” he wrote. “However, the ongoing pandemic has significantly impacted funding within the professional cycling industry, and as Cross Country Marathon is not an Olympic discipline, the funding to race falls squarely on my shoulders.”