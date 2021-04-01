VN news ticker: No word yet on Paris-Roubaix

No official confirmation yet on Paris-Roubaix

There is still no word on the fate of Paris-Roubaix.

Team sources are telling VeloNews on Thursday that they’ve not received any updates from race organizer ASO despite widespread media reports that the famous cobblestone classic will be postponed until October.

Overnight Wednesday, the French president revealed a series of new health restrictions to be rolled out across France in the wake of spiking COVID-19 cases.

Those new restrictions are rising expectations that the race will be rescheduled for October.

By noon Thursday, however, ASO had yet to provide updated information to teams or via its official communication channels.

Other sources told VeloNews that ASO was still working to try to organize the race on its scheduled date with strict “behind-closed-doors” measures. That could change based on the evolving health situation.

Local health authorities will make the final decision on whether the race will be contested in April, sources said.

Last year, Paris-Roubaix and the highly anticipated first edition of a women’s race was rescheduled for October, only to be canceled outright due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite an uptick in neighboring Belgium, officials are expected to allow the Tour of Flanders to be contested Sunday under certain restrictions and guidelines.