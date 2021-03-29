VN news ticker: No Tour of Flanders for Philippe Gilbert

Philippe Gilbert will skip Tour of Flanders

Following a disappointing Milan-Sanremo and abandons at the E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Gent-Wevelgem, the 2017 Tour of Flanders winner Philippe Gilbert will take a period of necessary rest, team officials confirmed Monday.

Lotto-Soudal officials said Gilbert, 38, needs a break both “physically and mentally.” Officials said Gilbert hopes to be back for the Ardennes classics, signaling that he will also likely skip Paris-Roubaix as well.

“We decided with the team that I would take a period of rest now because it is not going well at all,” Gilbert said “It’s been a few weeks now that things haven’t been going well. We took the time to analyze everything there was to discuss, and we came to the conclusion that it is a lack of mental and physical freshness.

“I think it is due to all the work I did after my crash at the Tour de France last year,” Gilbert said. “I am still human. I put in a lot of work, without any decent rest really, because during the weeks off the bike, I was working hard with the physiotherapist or other specialists. At the time, I’ve had a bad diagnosis of the knee. We didn’t really realize how serious that second crash was. In the end, it was much more serious than we initially thought. Maybe I should have stopped my 2020 season at that point.”