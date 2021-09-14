VN news ticker: No COVID measures for fans at 2021 worlds, Mark Cavendish named in Isle of Man Commonwealth Games squad

No COVID measures for fans at world championships

This year’s road world championships are expected to see thousands of fans and very few facemasks.

Organizers of this year’s worlds, set in Flanders, Belgium, have confirmed that they will be easing COVID precautions and opening the roadsides to spectators for this year’s event, set to start Sunday.

“The starting podium is located at the Groenplaats where all the riders are introduced. The public can experience this up close. Fans are also welcome in the other fanzones and along the course,” stated event boss Tomas van den Spiegel. “A facemask will not be mandatory, since it concerns public space in the open air.”

Specially created VIP zones will require guests to possess a ‘COVID safe ticket.’ The pass will be used to verify if spectators have either been vaccinated or returned a negative PCR or antigen test.

Race officials are expecting tens of thousands of fans to attend the eight days of racing and are prepared to cordon off any areas that become too crowded in order to ensure health and safety. Van den Spiegel appealed to the public to maintain social distancing wherever possible.

“We call on the fans to use their common sense. If you can’t keep enough distance, wear a mouth mask. We absolutely recommend that,” he said.

Van den Spiegel and Co. are also driving to make the event as green and sustainable as possible. Smoking will be forbidden in all official zones, and only reusable drinks cups will be available.

Mark Cavendish named in Isle of Man Commonwealth Games squad

Mark Cavendish has been named as part of the five-rider Isle of Man men’s team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The multi-sport competition features more than 5,000 athletes from almost 80 countries.

Cavendish is set to line up alongside fellow pros Matt Bostock, Sam Brand, Mark Christian, and Max Walker. Meanwhile, Anna Christian, Lizzie Holden, and Amelia Sharpe have been selected for the women’s squad.

The Commonwealth Games are a rare opportunity for athletes that usually represent Great Britain at World, and Olympic level to compete for their own individual nations, with the Isle of Man, England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland all racing under separate flags.

Cavendish last raced at the competition in 2019, when it was in Dehli, though he was in the team car for the 2014 event in Glasgow. He was due to race in the Gold Coast in 2018 but had to pull out after sustaining a broken rib following a crash at Milan-San Remo.