VN News ticker: UCI to hold Esports worlds on Feb. 26 and open bids to challenge Zwift

Zwift may lose Esports world championships, set for February 26

The UCI today announced that the next Esports world championships will be held on February 26, 2022. And the race may not be held on Zwift.

According to the UCI release, the governing body plans to open a bidding process for virtual platforms to challenge Zwift to host the race. In 2021 Zwift hosted the inaugural Esports world championships, won by South African Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and German rider Jason Osborne.

For 2022, the platform with the most attractive bid will win the honors of hosting the race. The news opens the door for virtual cycling platforms like Rouvy, BKool, and others.

The UCI has opened the bidding process and will announce which platform earns the races later this year.

No COVID-19 positives among Tour de France tests

The Tour de France is clear to carry on after the first tranche of in-race COVID-19 tests all came back negative, organizers have confirmed.

Swabs were taken from all riders and staff remaining at the Tour de France, as part of a regular testing regime throughout the race.

During last year’s event, several team staff members tested positive for the virus. Race director Christian Prudhomme also returned a positive test in 2020 and had to leave the race, but he recently revealed that it was a false positive.

Teams could be forced to leave the Tour de France if there are two or more riders test positive within a seven-day window. There have been no recorded positive cases at this year’s Tour so far.