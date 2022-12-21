VN news ticker: New US Nocturne Cycling Series, Algarve route, AG Insurance unveil new look

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Organizers unveil new US Nocturne Cycling Series

Endurance Sports Marketing has announced a new three-race criterium series in the U.S. with events in El Paso, St Petersburg, and San Rafael.

The three-race event will be called the Nocturne Cycling Series and each one will feature several categories with racing throughout the day and into the night around a 1.5km circuit. The series builds on the original Nocturne Cycling event, which was inaugurated in 2007 in London.

The series will take place throughout September next year with San Rafael, California, the first on the 9th, El Paso, Texas on the 16th, and St Petersburg, Florida on the 23rd. Categories include women’s pro, men’s pro, and men’s masters.

“Our firm was honored to be offered the opportunity to launch the Nocturne Cycling Series in the U.S. and after 18 months of planning, searching, and many site visits, we are happy with the first three choices we made with our partners and cities. Our ideas and London’s success will create a unique event that Americans will find quite different and festive than anything else seen in the States,” said Craig Mintzlaff, Endurance Sports Marketing.

There will also be three events held in Europe with details of those to be released at a later date.

Volta ao Algarve confirms 2023 route

Organizers from the Volta ao Algarve revealed details of the 2023 route, set for February 15-19.

The 49th edition will start in Portimão and end in Lagoa, after covering 795km spread across five stages, including an individual time trial.

Besides the individual time trial, there will be two stages with uphill finish and two stages predictably for sprinters.

The temperate climate in the Algarve in February, the variety of the course and its demands, with a total climbing accumulation of the five stages of 14,600m, make the Volta ao Algarve the first major test for the international peloton each season.

Route

February 15th – 1st Stage: Portimão – Lagos, 200.2km

February 16th – 2nd Stage: Sagres – Alto da Fóia, 189.4km

17th February – 3rd Stage: Faro – Tavira, 203.1km

February 18th – 4th Stage: Albufeira – Alto do Malhão, 177.9km

February 19th – 5th Stage: Lagoa – Lagoa, 24.4km (individual time trial)

WorldTour teams

Alpecin Deceuninck (BEL)

BORA-hansgrohe (GER)

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

Groupama-FDJ (FRA)

INEOS Grenadiers (GBR)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (BEL)

Jumbo-Visma (NED)

Soudal Quick-Step (BEL)

Team Arkéa-Samsic (FRA)

Team DSM (NED)

Trek-Segafredo team (US)

Team UAE Emirates (UAE)

ProTeams

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (ESP)

Human Health (US)

Tudor Pro cycling team (SWI)

Uno-X Pro cycling team (NOR)

Continental Teams

ABTF Betão-Feirense (POR)

AP Hotels & Resorts-Tavira (POR)

Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho (POR)

Credibom-LA Alumínios-Marcos Car (POR)

Efapel Cycling (POR)

Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor (POR)

Kelly-Simoldes-UDO (POR)

Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista (POR)

Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua (POR)

The 2023 route of the Volta ao Algarve offers a challenging mix of terrain.

Rebranded AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step women’s squad unveils new kit

The newly rebranded AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step squad has revealed it’s new look for 2023 with a blue and white kit that sees it’s ties with the men’s team further merge.

Riding under the name AG Insurance-NXTG through 2022, the team partnered up with Patrick Lefevere’s squad earlier this year.

In addition to the new named sponsors, Castelli is also coming on as a kit supplier for the women’s squad. The new kit follows the same design as the men’s Soudal Quick-Step with a dark blue and white design, with the logos of a few key sponsors the only difference between the two.