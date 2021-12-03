VN news ticker: New bike day for Tom Pidcock, Flanders Classics acquires Gent-Wevelgem

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

New bike day for Tom Pidcock

New ‘cross season, new ‘cross bike for Tom Pidcock.

Ineos Grenadiers revealed Thursday the new Pinarello Crossista cyclocross bike that Pidcock will be riding this winter. The custom-painted rig includes flashes of color nodding to the British “Union Jack” flag along with playing cards and the words “Play your cards right” on the down tube.

This 2021-22 winter will be Pidcock’s first racing cyclocross in Ineos Grenadiers colors and on a Pinarello bike. Last year, the young Brit raced on the Specialized bikes of his Trinity team.

Pidcock will make his cyclocross season debut at Superprestige Boom on Saturday. Wout van Aert is also expected to be on the startline.

Flanders Classics takes ownership of Gent-Wevelgem

Race organizers Flanders Classics has added Gent-Wevelgem to its stable of leading one-day races.

It was announced this week that Flanders Classics has now taken full ownership of the men’s and women’s Gent-Wevelgem. The organization already manages Tour of Flanders, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Dwars door Vlaanderen, Scheldeprijs and Brabantse Pijl.

Gent-Wevelgem shareholders decided to pass full ownership to Flanders Classics this week after the group had helped organize the mammoth-length cobblestone classic since 2009.

“A lot has changed over the years, but we can look back with great pride on what we have achieved,” said officials behind Gent-Wevelgem. “We have worked very well with Flanders Classics in recent years and are confident that the quality of the organization and the individuality of the competition in and around Ypres and Wevelgem will also be preserved in the future.”

Flanders Classics CEO Thomas Van Den Spiegel said that the flavor of the race, with its dirt road “plugge streets” and passage through several First World War battlefields, would be unaffected.

“Together we have been building the Gent-Wevelgem brand ‘In Flanders Fields’ for more than 10 years,” he said. “This collaboration and its result have ensured that Gent-Wevelgem has acquired a more than solid foundation that we will continue to appreciate. Not only on the sports side, but also the story, thanks to the history of Flanders Fields, which takes the race to an even higher level.”

Next year’s men’s and women’s races will take place March 27. Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos took the honors in a Jumbo-Visma double-header at this year’s competition.