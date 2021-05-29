VN news ticker: Movistar releases second series of behind-the-scenes documentary, Caleb Ewan returns to racing

Movistar releases second series of behind-the-scenes documentary ‘The Least Expected Day’

Movistar men’s and women’s teams will take to the screen for the second series of the team’s ‘Least Expected Day’ documentary.

The six-episode series was made available Friday on Netflix and focuses on the squad’s 2020 post-pandemic season. The 30-minute shows feature the likes of Alejandro Valverde, Annemiek van Vleuten and long-time manager Eusebio Unzué.

“Filmed between August 2020 and January 2021, ‘The Least Expected Day’ covers the restart of racing after the hardest months of the pandemic, again focusing – yet not restricting the series to – the grand tours of cycling: the Tour, the Giro and La Vuelta -the latter two covered simultaneously,” read a team statement.

“It was a challenging year for ‘The Blues,’ with a change of guard and reconstruction for a structure still able to collect success after four decades of uninterrupted trajectory.”

The first series of the documentary released last April was a must-watch with its raw, unfiltered view of the Spanish squad’s turbulent 2019 season – so be sure to tune in for some drama in series 2.

Caleb Ewan returns to racing at Baloise Belgium Tour

Star sprinter Caleb Ewan will return to racing at the Baloise Belgium Tour, starting Wednesday. Ewan will lead his Lotto-Soudal team at the five-stage race.

Earlier this month, the Aussie fastman had retired from the Giro d’Italia with knee pains, controversially pulling the pin just the day after winning his second stage of the race.

The 26-year-old suggested all is back on track for his next major goal of the Tour de France.

“After my abandon at the Giro I was off the bike for a few days but I have resumed training now and everything seems to be going in the right direction,” Ewan said.

“I just hope I didn’t lose too much of my shape because I really needed more race rhythm. That is why I was so disappointed to pull out of the Giro with the maglia ciclamino on my shoulders. The plan was to continue for at least another week and trying to reward the team with a third stage victory.”

Ewan had caused a stir with his early exit from the Giro after just the seventh stage. Many pointed to his ambition to win across all three grand tours this season as a possible motive for his abandon, suggesting he favored resting and avoiding the mountainous second-half of the race rather than riding through to Milano.

Just a short message on my departure from the giro pic.twitter.com/AwSR8AAN01 — Caleb Ewan (@CalebEwan) May 17, 2021

Team manager John Lelangue discussed his sprinter’s plans for the Tour de France and his disappointment at the criticism directed their way.

“I travelled to Monaco to discuss both the short and long-term planning with Caleb,” Lelangue said in a team statement. “That went smoothly and we are both optimistic about the Tour de France. If everything falls into place, there should be around seven sprint opportunities where Caleb can go for one or more stage wins.”

“Obviously, the fact that Lotto-Soudal currently only has two riders left in the Giro makes me quite unhappy but believe me, so are the riders who had to leave the Giro. Therefore, I am a little frustrated by the criticism from people who are not aware of the problems our riders have faced at the Giro.

“The fact that we have only two riders left in the race is an unfortunate turn of events. Lotto Soudal is and always will be a team of attackers, which we showed at the Giro and are still showing, even though only two of our riders remain in the race. We will keep on racing aggressively, starting at the Critérium du Dauphiné”