VN news ticker: Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge to launch women’s race; Tony Martin fractures elbow

Ventoux Dénivielé adds women’s race for 2022, double mountain ascent on tap for men in 2021

The Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge will expand to include a women’s race in 2022. Organizers confirmed Thursday that its one-day men’s race would be joined by a women’s event next year, but has yet to confirm further details.

The 2021 men’s race will be held June 8 this summer and feature a double-ascent of the Ventoux, first from Sault and then via a summit finish with the climb from Bédoin, accumulating some 4,500m altitude gain over the 155-kilometer route. One month later, the 11th stage of the Tour de France will take on a similar parcours featuring the same two climbs before a descent to the line in Malaucène.

The race was last year won by Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech).

Tony Martin fractures elbow in Paris-Nice crash

Jumbo-Visma workhorse Tony Martin has fractured his elbow in a crash that saw him abandon stage 5 of Paris-Nice on Thursday. The team confirmed after the stage that the German veteran will likely be out of action for around a month, forcing him to miss his next scheduled competition at Itzulia Basque Country, April 5-10.

🇫🇷 #ParisNice Examination in the hospital has shown that Martin suffers an elbow fracture due to his crash. As a result, he will probably if not certainly miss the Itzulia Basque Country in April. Get well soon, Tony! pic.twitter.com/u1AgjHYlOf — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) March 11, 2021

Team leader Primož Roglič was also bought down in the incident at around 30km to go of the sprinter stage in France, though escaped unscathed and is ready to defend his GC lead Friday.

“Luckily everything is fine. It’s just unfortunate because Tony Martin is no longer with us. He hit a plastic pole as he was riding right in front of me on the edge of the road,” Roglič said. “Personally I feel good, we have to continue now. I am excited about the battle of this weekend. It is good to be back “