VN news ticker: Miguel Ángel López scores for Medellín, Valcar becomes UAE ADQ’s devo team

Miguel Ángel López scores first victory with Medellín EPM

Miguel Ángel López kicked to his first victory for Team Medellín EPM on Saturday.

“Superman” beat back Camilo Ardila (Burgos BH) and Medellín teammate Oscar Sevilla on local roads at the national-level Clásica de Villeta, Bogatá.

“It is an honor to be in Villeta sharing with cycling fans. I enjoyed the race. I’m with my family and that makes me feel good,” López told El Tiempo.

López also raced Monday, finishing fourth at the Circuito Ciclístico Jenesano.

The controversy-stalked 28-year-old will line out against top-tier rivals at the Vuelta a San Juan starting next weekend. López and Team Medellín will lock horns with the likes of Remco Evenepoel, Egan Bernal and Sergio Higuita at the Argentine race.

“First of many in the year, Superman. Congratulations on your victory in the Clásica de Villeta, our preparation for the Vuelta a San Juan is on the right track,” the Colombian Conti-level team wrote on Twitter.

Valcar-Travel & Service becomes devo team for UAE ADQ

Valcar-Travel & Service becomes the UAE Development team in 2023.

Officials confirmed this weekend that Valcar-Travel & Service will become registered feeder team for the Women’s WorldTour squad UAE Team ADQ.

Valcar already delivered five riders up to UAE ADQ this winter, including top talents Silvia Persico and Chiara Consonni. The team is notorious for pumping leading talents into the WorldTour, including Marta Cavalli and former world champion Elisa Balsamo.

Valcar-Travel & Service will now be named UAE Development Team for 2023 and retain its Continental license.

The news follows hot on the heels of Fenix-Deceuninck, Israel-Premier Tech Roland and Canyon-SRAM recently creating feeder squads, and a UCI rule change allowing development team riders to race up with the elite team.

“Women’s cycling is growing exponentially and is part of UAE Team ADQ’s commitment to talent development to create and pave the way for the growth of young athletes who will one day be able to run in a WorldTour team,” said Rubens Bertogliati, general manager of the UAE Team ADQ.

“In women’s cycling there is no Under-23 category, and the creation of a development team is designed to offer an intermediate step to young athletes who have time to mature under our supervision to best prepare them for the big leap in the WorldTour.”