VN news ticker: Miguel Ángel López extends with Movistar through 2023, Israel Start-Up Nation names Vuelta a España squad

Miguel Ángel López extends with Movistar through 2023

Miguel Ángel López has extended his term with Movistar for an extra two years, keeping him at the team until at least the end of 2023. López switched to the Spanish squad for 2021 on a one-year deal and it would seem that both parties are happy with the partnership.

López is riding the Vuelta a España for the team as part of a line-up that features Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas. The Colombian had a delayed start to the year following a COVID-19 diagnosis during the winter, but he got off to a strong start with victory at the Ruta del Sol and the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge.

He looked set to have a strong Tour de France campaign in July but dropped out in the final week after struggling with injuries.

“I’m so happy about this two-year extension. I’m really motivated for what’s coming up. Hoping I can get some important victories in this new term and hopefully fight for a victory in one of the Grand Tours, which has always been my big dream in cycling,” López said.

🦸🇨🇴✍️ @SupermanlopezN, hasta 2023: #RodamosJuntos dos años más 🤗 Miguel Ángel López has signed a new, two-year contract with the Blues! His words → https://t.co/CHh76EmWkd pic.twitter.com/SlbbEWwrTg — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) August 12, 2021

Israel Start-Up Nation names Vuelta a España squad

Israel Start-Up Nation is the final team to name its eight for the Vuelta a España later this week.

The WorldTour squad will go into the last grand tour of the season with stage victories in mind, with the likes of sprinters Davide Cimolai and Itamar Einhorn, and stage hunters Mads Wurtz Schmidt and Sep Vanmarcke. The line-up will be completed by James Piccoli, Sebastian Berwick, Alex Cataford, and Guy Niv.

Meanwhile, Chris Froome will not be racing as previously expected as the former Vuelta a España winner has not recovered from his appearance at the Tour de France, according to the team.

“Froome is not completely ready for another Grand Tour. With an alternative race plan, Chris will have a few more weeks to get ready for the rest of the season. He will race some shorter stage races,” team manager Kjell Carlstrom said.