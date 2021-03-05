VN news ticker: Michał Kwiatkowski to race Strade Biache with heavy road rash; Gianni Moscon breaks wrist

Michał Kwiatkowski suffers heavy road rash after Trofeo Laigueglia crash

Michał Kwiatkowski will take to the dirt roads of Siena at Strade Bianche with a swathe of heavy road rash. The Ineos Grenadiers rider fell heavily in the final of Trofeo Laigueglia this week and did not finish.

“After hanging out with a grizzly bear,” he wrote on an Instagram post Thursday. “I wouldn’t go on the bike today through Arenburg (ed. cobbled sector in Paris-Roubaix) but I slept well on the left side so there is plenty of reasons to smile”

Kwiatkowski will ride alongside Tom Pidcock at the lead of Ineos Grenadiers at Strade Bianche on Saturday. Having twice won the race, the Pole is one of the list of second-tier contenders close behind Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel.

Gianni Moscon breaks wrist, to miss Strade Bianche, Milano-Sanremo

Gianni Moscon is out of action for 40 days after breaking his wrist in a fall at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne last weekend. The Italian rouleur will miss both Strade Bianche and Milano-Sanremo as a result.

Moscon enjoyed a strong showing at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and was a core figure in the Ineos Grenadiers classics unit. He is now in a brace as his bone heals.

“It is a crack in the bone,” Ineos Grenadiers director Dario David Cioni told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “There is no doubt that he will have to skip Strade Bianche and Milan-Sanremo, while at the Tirreno-Adriatico he was the first reserve. Then the evolution of the situation will have to be evaluated day after day.”