VN news ticker: Max Kanter to Movistar in 2022, Juan Sebastian Molano wins Giro di Sicilia opener

Max Kanter to Movistar in 2022

German sprint specialist Max Katner signed with Movistar Team for the 2022-23 season.

The 23-year-old has been racing with Team DSM as a developmental rider and then a professional in 2019.

“I am extremely happy to join this team. I am very grateful for the huge confidence in me. I believe I also found the right people and an environment that will be perfect fit for me to take my next steps on the path to a successful career,” Kanter said. “Now that I’ve got some years in the WorldTour under my belt, I want to build on my successful time as an under-23 rider – with very great humility, but also with some healthy self-confidence, I say I want to win again.”

In 2021 Kanter raced his first grand tour — the Giro d’Italia — and also finished fourth in a bunch sprint at the Tour de Pologne. He had several top-ten placings at the Tour of Britain.

Juan Sebastian Molano wins Giro di Sicilia opener

Juan Sebastian Molano won stage 1 of the 2021 Giro di Sicilia. (Photo: UAE Team Emirate/Bettini Photo)

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE-Team Emirates) won the opening stage of the 2021 Giro di Sicilia after being delivered to sprint striking distance from the finishline.

This victory notches number three for the Colombian sprinter in 2021, and number 30 for the squad this year.

“The team did amazing work all day in controlling the race. The finish suited me well and suited Richeze also who gave me the perfect leadout,” Molano said. “In the last meters we knew we had to be in the lead with all the corners so I’m really pleased it worked out well and thankful to all the team, my family, and everyone who has supported me.”

The 179-kilometer route from Avola to Licata saw three riders go off the front early in the stage, and collect as much as eight minutes advantage before Joe Dombrowski helped to bring the break under control. The triad was reclaimed by the main bunch inside of 14km to go.

Brandon McNulty did the work under the 10km kite and kept an eye on a late attack from Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) who managed to hold on for second place, while Molano’s leadout Richeze took third.

“Tomorrow looks like it could be a good finish for me again so we’ll try and go for win number two,” Molano added.

2021 Giro di Sicilia Stage 1 Results

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates), 4:37:21 Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa), at s.t. Maximiliano Richeze (UAE Team Emirates), at s.t.

2021 Giro di Sicilia General Classification