VN news ticker: Mauro Schmid signs for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Alena Amialiusik extends with Canyon-SRAM

Mauro Schmid signs for Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Mauro Schmid is the latest rider from the struggling Qhubeka-NextHash team to sign for another squad. The Swiss rider has secured a two-year deal with Deceuninck-Quick-Step, despite having a contract with Qhubeka until next year.

Schmid turned professional with the South African team in 2021 and took his first pro victory on the Giro d’Italia’s gravel stage to Montalcino. He was also part of the Swiss team that finished fourth in the Mixed Relay at the road world championships in Flanders.

Though he still had a year left on his contract with Qhubeka-NextHash, the team has given its riders permission to look elsewhere as it scrambles for funding for 2022.

“I really like to ride on the gravel because of my cyclo-cross history, so I felt at home on those white roads. After my win I got so many messages, that I had to switch my phone off in the evening,” Schmid said of his Giro victory. “Coming to this team is a dream that comes true. I have a lot of memories from watching the classics as a kid and seeing this team always perform.

“It’s about this mentality of always trying to win and this squad that holds together so strong. Here it’s really all or nothing and a lot of guys get the chance to go for a win. I really want to integrate well in the team and make another step to being more consistent in my performances. Winning another race would be amazing of course.”

Alena Amialiusik extends with Canyon-SRAM

After initially pondering retirement at the end of this season, Alena Amialiusik has extended her contract with the Canyon-SRAM team into 2022. The Belarusian rider has been a pro since 2012 and joined the Canyon-SRAM set-up when it was created in 2016.

Amialiusik took her first individual win in three years at the Lotto Belgium Tour earlier this year. She is a two-time world champion in the team time trial and a former European road race champion.

“At the start of the year I thought maybe it will be the time to stop, but during the season I understood I am not ready yet,” Amialiusik said. “I’ve had two seasons now without heavy crashes or serious injuries. Being able to regularly train, race, and rest without rushing to come back from broken bones or always feeling like you’re running behind in fitness has been an advantage for me. It’s also given me a fresh and happy head. A sense of calm where I could fully focus on my preparation and racing.

“I am not ready to leave the place I’m in now. I’m racing strongly, I’m happy, and my job gives me a lot of satisfaction. Sport has been a part of my life since I was seven years old. I’ve thought long and hard about stopping but it’s not the time for me now. It makes me even happier to say I’ve signed again for Canyon-SRAM Racing.”