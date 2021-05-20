VN news ticker: Mauro Schmid on winning, Australia names Olympic team

Mauro Schmid on winning: ‘I cannot believe it’

Mauro Schmid was a late addition to the Giro d’Italia, and he was late in signing his contract with Qhubeka-Assos for 2021. On Wednesday, he was first across the line in Montepulciano.

The 21-year-old Swiss rider is a grand tour stage-winner just months into his rookie WorldTour season.

“I cannot believe it,” he said. “I was only selected for the Giro team about two weeks before the race. My preparation was good but at the beginning of the season, I was not even thinking about riding a grand tour. In the last two stages I suffered a lot, but today I really wanted to go on the attack because I really like riding on gravel. In the breakaway, I felt I had good legs and I went for it.

“I was thinking about what Giacomo [Nizzolo] and Victor [Campenaerts] told me: ‘second or third place? nobody thinks about that, it’s only the win that counts,’ and this was my mentality today and in the end I was lucky that the plan was good.”

Richie Porte, Amanda Spratt headline Australian road team

Richie Porte and Amanda Spratt headline Australia’s road team for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Rohan Dennis and Grace Brown were also selected Wednesday to race in August.

“We’ve got a really great team for Tokyo,” said Spratt, back for her third Games. “We’ve got a great road captain in Tiffany Cromwell, we’ve seen what Grace has been doing over in Europe and that youth of Sarah Gigante we’ve got a strong and well-rounded team that will really suit this course.”

“The Olympics is a massive career highlight for me,” said Porte. “You don’t take for granted to be selected for the team in a country like Australia as it has so many worthy guys to choose from, so to just make the team, it’s a big honor.”

Others selected include Cameron Meyer, Sarah Gigante, Cromwell and Jack Haig.