VN news ticker: Alexandre Vinokourov sacked by Astana, Maurits Lammertink seriously injured

Alexandre Vinokourov sacked by Astana

Alexandre Vinokourov, the Kazakh ex-pro who founded the team, is out of Astana Premier Tech.

That is according to L’Equipe, which reported Thursday that he was abruptly removed from team management just days before the start of the 2021 Tour de France.

The French newspaper reports that Steve Bauer and Giuseppe Martinelli will take over in the interim. Meanwhile, Vinokourov has begun a legal challenge according to L’Equipe.

There was no official team confirmation but staffers told the newspaper of the unexpected decision.

Astana was formed specifically for Vinokourov in the wake of the Operación Puerto doping scandal in 2006. He later went on to win the Olympic gold medal in 2012.

The team suffered financial difficulties in 2020 and Canadian tech company Premier Tech joined as a cosponsor coming into the season.

Maurits Lammertink seriously injured after being hit by scooter

Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert rider, Maurits Lammertink has been left in a serious condition after he was hit by a scooter while out with his family in the Netherlands.

According to a report on the Dutch website Tubantia, the 30-year-old Lammertink was getting ice cream for his family in the Dutch town of Hengelo when he was hit.

Ambulance staff parked nearby were able to attend to Lammertink quickly and he was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery for a brain haemorrhage. Lammertink was on a break from racing after riding the Dutch national championships last weekend.

“On Tuesday evening, Maurits Lammertink was struck by a scooter near his home while walking with his family,” Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert wrote on social media.

“He suffers, among other things, from head trauma & underwent surgery for brain hemorrhage. His condition is now stable & the injuries are not life-threatening anymore. Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert would like to thank the medical team & wish Maurits the smoothest recovery possible.”