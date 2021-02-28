VN news ticker: Andrea Bagioli wins Bernard Drome Classic; Mathieu van der Poel to race Le Samyn

Andrea Bagioli wins Bernard Drome Classic

Andrea Bagioli took Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s sixth win of the season at the Bernard Drome Classic on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Italian punched clear with five kilometers to go and held off the chasers to take his first win of the season. Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) took second and third after a mass gallop for the podium slots.

The final phase of the race was contested by a reduced peloton as David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and then Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step) made moves only to be neutralized. With Astana-Premier Tech piling on the pressure for Aleksander Vlasov, it was Bagioli who was finally able to make a move stick on the last climb of the day before dashing to victory by 11 seconds.

Royal Bernard Drome Classic 2021:

🚲 178.6km

🚩 Eurre

🏁 Eurre

🏔️ 5x uncategorized

📈 2422m

☀️ 11°C, clear sky

📺 L'Équipe (14:00 CET) Route: https://t.co/anc70Hzl1l pic.twitter.com/Z8WkJOs8K3 — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) February 28, 2021

Mathieu van der Poel set to race Le Samyn on Tuesday

Team Alpecin Fenix has confirmed that Mathieu van der Poel will line up for one-day race Le Samyn on Tuesday.

The Dutch supremo was not initially scheduled to start, however, his team’s early departure from the UAE Tour this week has opened the door for van der Poel to add races to his program ahead of a highly anticipated clash with Wout van Aert at Strade Bianche next weekend. Van der Poel also made the late decision to open his classics campaign at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Sunday after leaving the Emirates ahead of time.

The 1.1-ranked Le Samyn will see seven WorldTour teams and American squad Rally Cycling also in action.

Adam Yates sent for precautionary medical checks after heavy fall at UAE Tour

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) want sent to hospital for precautionary checks after falling heavily in the final stage of the UAE Tour on Saturday. The Brit was caught in a large pileup with around 40km to go on the race into Abu Dhabi and was pictured receiving medical assistance for bloody cuts to his face before pedaling to the line to finish second overall.

“Following his crash at UAE Tour, Adam Yates will head to hospital for further precautionary checks,” read a post from the team Saturday. “He sustained cuts and bruises to his face but he does not appear to have suffered any more significant injuries.”

There have been no further updates regards the condition of the 28-year-old since.