VN news ticker: Mathieu van der Poel extends with Alpecin-Fenix, Uno-X signs Olympic silver medalist Julie Leth

Mathieu van der Poel extends with Alpecin-Fenix

Mathieu van der Poel won’t be going anywhere, not for another four years at least, after he extended his contract with the Alpecin-Fenix team. The new deal will see the Dutch rider remain with the team until at least 2025.

Van der Poel has been with the team through its various guises since 2014, competing across the road, cyclo-cross, and mountain bike disciplines. Despite a growing emphasis on his road program, van der Poel hopes to keep a mixed racing calendar until he gets a second shot at mountain bike gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“I’m very happy to have signed this long-term contract with a team that feels like my second family. I’m really enjoying myself at Alpecin-Fenix. The team has developed fantastically in the last years – simultaneously with the progress I’ve been making – and are still getting better and stronger each year,” van der Poel said.

“It’s quite unique that I’ve been riding for the same team for so long and that I’ll continue to do so for another four years. Who knows I will have raced for only one team in my entire career? I try not to think too far ahead but becoming world champion in three different disciplines in the coming years would be a dream come true. I’ll most likely continue to combine road cycling, cyclo-cross, and mountain bike until Paris 2024.”

Julie Leth signs with Uno-X

Julie Leth is the latest signing for the nascent Uno-X women’s team, making it 10 riders now confirmed for the Norwegian squad. The Danish rider is a veteran of the peloton, racing in the pro peloton since 2012.

Leth took a silver medal on the track at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the Madison with Amalie Dideriksen. She currently races with the Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling team and will be the designated road captain when she joins Uno-X next season.

“I honestly was not sure what I was going to do after this season, but when I got the opportunity to be part of Uno-X I couldn’t say no,” Leth said. “It’s a hugely exciting project for women’s cycling, and I’m super proud and thrilled to be on board from the beginning. I love how the men’s team have been racing, and hope we can create a similar racing environment in the women’s team.”