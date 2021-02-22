VN news ticker: Mathieu van der Poel and Alpecin-Fenix out of UAE Tour after COVID positive

Mathieu van der Poel and Alpecin-Fenix out of UAE Tour after COVID positive

The Alpecin-Fenix team of Mathieu van der Poel has withdrawn from the UAE Tour. The news comes less than 24-hours after van der Poel had roared to sprint victory in the race’s opening stage Sunday to take the first leader’s jersey.

“The team was notified of one positive result of a member of its staff from the round of tests conducted on Sunday evening, 21st of February,” read a statement ahead of stage 2, Monday.

“Upon receiving the results, the person immediately went into isolation, and all those who came into contact with this person are self-isolating, in compliance with the protocol measures put in place by the race organizers and UAE Health Authorities. All team members will undertake further tests in the coming days, while they remain in isolation.”

The news makes for a stark throwback to the 2020 race, which was shuttered after just five stages as coronavirus rampaged through the peloton in what was one of pro cycling’s first encounters with the pandemic.