VN news ticker: Mark Cavendish rails at Tour of Britain motos, Silvia Zanardi wins U23 European road race

Mark Cavendish rails at Tour of Britain motos

Mark Cavendish was at his vocal best on stage 6 of the Tour of Britain on Friday.

The Manx sprinter was twice captured railing at race motos for coming too close to the riders as he fought in the breakaway of Friday’s stage into Gateshead.

Cavendish first shouted at the race motorbike filming the breakaway when he believed the vehicle was riding too close to DSM rider and GC rival Mark Donovan. Cavendish and Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammate Tim Declerq had been working together in an effort to drop their opponent, who started the day within striking distance of the race leader’s jersey.

When the Quick-Step pair’s efforts looked to have paid off and Donovan started to lose the wheels, Cavendish was captured shouting and waving at the moto.

“You’re helping them! What’s wrong with you?!” he railed, believing the motorbike was offering Donovan a draft.

Shortly after the first outburst, Cavendish directly addressed the camera, speaking to viewers at home.

“For all you people at home, these motorbikes have a bearing on the race,” he said. “The guys are sat on them.”

The anger proved a waste of energy by the end of the stage. Wout van Aert won the bunch sprint and Cavendish’s GC leader Julian Alaphilippe finished third on the same time as race-leader Ethan Hayter. Donovan finished 10 seconds back.

Silvia Zanardi wins U23 European road race title

Silvia Zanardi won the U23 European road race title Friday. The Italian 21-year-old outsprinted the hotly tipped pair of Blanka Vas (Hungary) and Évita Muzik (France) after the trio emerged at the front of the race following a series of attacks in the final lap.

Zanardi paid tribute to her teammate Gaia Realini, who played a major role in reeling in the late breakaway on the penultimate lap.

“In the final kilometers I kept asking for info on the gap, when I heard 20 seconds I realized it could be done. I owe a lot to team tactics today: Realini would go on the attack on the tough stretches, and I should have sat up in the group, trying to hold on as long as possible,” Zanardi said. “When Gaia faded a bit at the top, I managed to hold on with Vas: it was my chance, and I took it.”

Zanardi, who rides for the Continental Team Bepink, also won three U23 European titles on the track earlier this summer in Apeldoorn.