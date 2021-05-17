VN news ticker: Mark Cavendish, Miguel Ángel López headline Ruta del Sol

Miguel Ángel López, Mark Cavendish, Mads Pedersen headline Ruta del Sol

Miguel Ángel López, Mark Cavendish, and Mads Pedersen will top the startsheet at this week’s Vuelta a Andalucia, also known as the Ruta del Sol.

The five-stage race rolls out of southern Spain on Tuesday, with the opening hilly stage set to immediately shuffle the GC. Two more hilly stages and a sprint finish follow before the closing 13km time trial.

Cavendish hasn’t raced since ripping up the Tour of Turkey with four stage wins last month, and will be elbowing alongside the likes of Pedersen, Alexander Kristoff and André Greipel in the fast finishes.

López has failed to impress in his sparse race schedule since joining Movistar this year. After battling with a bout of COVID-19 in winter, the Colombian will be looking to score this week in Spain.

The race is taking place some three months later than its traditional February slot on the calendar. The 2.Pro tour is typically used as an early-season form finder but was rescheduled this winter due to COVID concerns.