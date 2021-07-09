VN news ticker: Mark Cavendish hails Marianne Vos as ‘GOAT,’ Bizkaia-Durango quits Giro d’Italia Donne after COVID positive

Mark Cavendish hails Marianne Vos as ‘GOAT’

Mark Cavendish has paid tribute to Marianne Vos after she recorded her 30th victory at the Giro d’Italia Donne on Thursday. Vos has won more than any other rider at the Italian grand tour, with second-placed Petra Rossner on 18 total victories.

Cavendish, who is closing in on the Tour de France stage-win record, described Vos as an inspiration and dubbed her the “GOAT” (greatest of all time -ed).

“Until we finally have the privilege of Le Tour de France Femmes next year, the Giro d’Italia Donne is the greatest stage race for our female colleagues. And Marianne Vos has just won her 30th stage of the race,” Cavendish wrote on his Instagram account.

“This needs to be big news. 30 is such a milestone. She’s been my inspiration on so many levels, for so many years. The absolute GOAT.”

The Giro d’Italia Donne is currently the only grand tour on the women’s calendar but it will be joined by the Tour de France Femmes when the race launches in 2022.

Bizkaia-Durango leaves Giro d’Italia Donne after COVID-19 positive

Basque squad Bizkaia-Durango has pulled out of the Giro d’Italia Donne after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening.

The team had already been severely diminished after losing four riders to the time cut following the stage 4 time trial. Émilie Fortin then left the race after crashing during stage 6, leaving Lucia Gonzalez Blanco the team’s only remaining rider.

“In the last hours a positive case of covid-19 has been detected within the Bizkaia-Durango team that has been present at the Giro d’Italia Donne,” a team statement said.

“As a preventive measure, the withdrawal of the Giro team has been decided and it will no longer take the start on Thursday’s stage.”