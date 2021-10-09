VN news ticker: Marianne Vos to race all three US rounds of CX World Cup, Bora-Hansgrohe pair to ride Cape Epic MTB

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Marianne Vos to race full US cyclocross World Cup schedule

From the cobbles to the ‘cross field – Marianne Vos is keeping busy this fall.

The Dutch ace has confirmed she will race the full complement of US-based cyclocross World Cup rounds in the coming week, starting in Waterloo this weekend. Sunday’s race in Wisconsin will come just eight days after Vos battled to second-place in the rain-slicked Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

“It’s an early start to the cross season, but after Paris-Roubaix last weekend, it doesn’t seem like a big step to get back into the field,” she said. “I don’t have high expectations right away, but I am curious where I stand, coming straight from the road season.”

Vos, 34, will stay Stateside to race the World Cup rounds in Fayetteville and Iowa in the coming week, hinting at her intention to return to Arkansas late January to race for what would be her eighth ‘cross world title at the Fayetteville worlds.

“The second World Cup is in Fayetteville, where the world championships are also held at the end of January, so that is nice. I’m glad Jumbo-Visma supports me so I can start the cross season,” she said. “After the World Cups in America, there will be a break and in December I will resume racing.”

Bora-Hansgrohe riders Ben Zwiehoff, Lennard Kämna to race Cape Epic

WorldTour riders Ben Zwiehoff and Lennard Kämna will be trading the tarmac for the trails this month. The two Bora-Hansgrohe riders have confirmed they will race the Cape Epic multi-day MTB race, starting October 17.

Team manager Ralph Denk indicated that former mountain bike pro Zwiehoff and off-road rookie Kämna would be taking a relaxed approach as the squad looks to expand its reach and allow its racers the opportunity to spread their wings.

“First of all, it has to be said that our participation in Cape Epic was actually only made possible by its postponement to October. I know the race from the time when I still had a MTB racing squad,” Denk said.

“The important thing is that we are not at all concerned with obtaining results. Rather, having fun and gaining experience are put into the foreground. But we also want to have the race out in the media and show our fans a new side of Bora-Hansgrohe. For us, this will be a little adventure trip of sorts.”

BREAKING: #BORAhansgrohe begins a new chapter in the team’s history: With @BenZwiehoff and @lennardkaemna , the team will be participating in the 17th edition of @CapeEpic read more here: https://t.co/gZOZopMTGL pic.twitter.com/PbpFQL5kL9 — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) October 8, 2021

Zwiehoff only joined Bora-Hansgrohe this season after pulling the brakes on his MTB career last year. The German rider had scored three top placings at the European cross country championships and had been slated for the Olympic team before the postponement of the Games butted heads with his road schedule.

“This will be a journey back to my roots in a way,” Zwiehoff said. “The last time I was on an MTB was pretty much exactly a year ago, and now I’m able to go back off-road for an anniversary of sorts. I’m also looking forward to experiencing this together with Lennard. I want to support him with a few tips and also give back a bit of the help that I received from him at the beginning of the year.”

Tour de France stage-winner Kämna has been out of competition since May after struggling with health problems through the summer. After only taking up mountain biking this year, his expectations are suitably low.

“My preparation was okay, but I definitely have some technical deficits, which doesn’t matter so much in the end, because it’s more about having fun,” he said.