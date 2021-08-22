Become a Member

VN news ticker: Mads Pedersen powers to win at Tour of Norway, Ethan Hayter defends GC lead

Here's the news making headlines for Sunday, August 22.

Mads Pedersen powers to win at Tour of Norway, Ethan Hayter defends GC lead

Mads Pedersen attacked, was caught, then sprinted for victory in stage 3 of the Tour of Norway on Saturday.

Pedersen kicked out of the bunch at 20km to go in an attempted lone flyer only to be reeled in after grinding out a 30-second gap. The Trek-Segafredo rouleur recovered, rallied and then sprinted from the front of a small group to beat Alexander Kristoff (UAE Emirates) and Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) in the Jørpeland finish.

“I was suffering like a pig the last five kilometers, but Mattias (Skjelmose) and Julien (Bernard) did a really good job to keep me out of trouble and keep believing in me and my sprint, and I am just happy I can finish it off,” Pedersen said.

“It’s super nice to win again and be back in the rhythm. My first pro victory was here in Norway, and it’s nice to add another five years later. It’s pretty nice.”

GC leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) finished fifth in the gallop for the line to retain his 15-second classification lead over Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) heading into the final stage Sunday, which looks set for a sprint.

Trek-Segafredo dedicated Pedersen’s win to Luca Guercilena after the news Saturday that the team manager was stepping away from duty as he undergoes treatment for lymphoma.

Stay On Topic