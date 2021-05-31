VN news ticker: Lucinda Brand wins Thüringen Ladies Tour title

Lucinda Brand takes Thüringen Ladies Tour title

Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) wrapped up the overall title at the Internationale Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour on Sunday. The Dutch rider beat Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky by just nine seconds to secure the honors in the six-day race.

With bonus seconds available at the finish line, consistency was key for Brand across the whole week. She was always in the mix at the end of every stage, winning two of them and never finishing outside of the top 10 on any day.

Her solo attack from three kilometers to go on the penultimate stage, which saw her add a six-second advantage to the time bonus on the line, proved to be the difference for Brand in the end. The wins are her first individual successes since she won a stage of the 2017 Giro Rosa.

“It has been such a great week. A tough week but really good,” said Brand. “I am really happy with such a strong team around me, especially for a stage race like this where every second counts and you need eyes everywhere. You need to have the trust and stay calm, and it’s very helpful to have a very experienced group around you. They did so much work. I am super happy about the team and that I could finish it off for them today.”

Trek-Segafredo also wrapped up the team classification by just over a minute ahead of SD Worx.