VN news ticker: Lotto to Quick-Step in 2023

Lotto to Quick-Step after 2022 season

Belgian cycling teams’ sponsors will be shuffling following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Soudal will not be renewing its eight-year relationship with the Belgian-based Lotto team at the conclusion of the current season, and instead, it will begin a new partnership with Patrick Lefever’s Quick-Step squad — also a Belgian-registered team — as the title sponsor.

The Belgian national lottery will continue to sponsor a professional cycling team.

Since Lotto and Soudal have partnered to sponsor a WorldTour cycling team, they have enjoyed 157 wins.

CEO of the Belgian national lottery Jannie Haek said, “We are pleased that we can continue the collaboration until the end of 2022. The National Lottery will continue to invest in a cycling team afterward and in Belgian cycling by extension.”

Reports indicate Quick-Step to be the sole sponsor for Lefever’s squad in the coming 2022 season.