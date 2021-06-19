VN news ticker: Logo Borghini and Sobrero win TT titles in Italy, Ganna fades to fourth

Elisa Longo Borghini, Matteo Sobrero score TT titles as Filippo Ganna falters

Elisa Longo Borghini, Matteo Sobrero (both Italy), Mavi García, Ion Izagirre (both Spain) and Christine Majerus (Luxemburg) scored national TT victories Friday.

Longo Borghini defended her 2020 title, beating second-place Soraya Paladin by a solid 1:10. She will be hoping to defend her road title Sunday before heading to the Giro Rosa early July.

“It was a great day,” Longo Borghini said.

“Today’s race was also a test to check my condition after the altitude training camp at Sestriere. I got the answers I wanted, I know I’m feeling good and it’s a great starting point for the road race on Sunday. It will be a completely different race of course, where not only individual strength will count but also the team.”

For the second year in a row, we'll see @ElisaLongoB riding time trials with this amazing kit 🇮🇹

Our Italian rider has just won the National TT title beating Paladin and Guderzo Congratulations Elisa 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/WVBs84LjVY — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) June 18, 2021

Sobrero was a surprise winner in the men’s race. The 24-year-old beat Edoardo Affini, Mattia Cattaneo and world champ Filippo Ganna, who only managed fourth. The result backs up the promise Sobrero showed in the final TT of this year’s Giro d’Italia, where he placed fourth.

“I have huge emotions right now as this is a very big victory for me,” he said.

“To win the maglia tricolore is a dream for all Italian riders and now I achieved this goal! That’s something special for me and I am super happy! Well, I came here really motivated after my performance on the last day of the Giro and after the recent Tour of Slovenia and I wanted to show my best in this race.

“It’s an incredible day and an incredible win for me.”

Sobrero’s Astana-Premier Tech team also saw Ion Izagirre race into the Spanish champion’s jersey, beating David de la Cruz and Carlos Rodriguez.