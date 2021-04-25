VN news ticker: Lizzie Deignan, Team DSM, Parkhotel Valkenburg out of women’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Defending champion Lizzie Deignan out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège

There will be no defending champion at the women’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

Team Trek-Segafredo confirmed its line-up for the race Saturday, and 2020 champ Lizzie Deignan was absent. The U.S-registered squad still packs a strong selection including Lucinda Brand, Elisa Longo Borghini, Tayler Wiles and Ruth Winder.

Deignan is reported to be feeling sick, but not suffering from COVID-19.

The former world champ has been struggling for her usual form so far this season, with 12th at Trofeo Binda late March her best result to date. The 32-year-old has not raced since the Tour of Flanders at the start of this month.

Team DSM, Parkhotel Valkenburg withdraw from women’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège due to COVID

Team DSM and Parkhotel Valkenburg will not start the women’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday morning.

Team DSM confirmed Saturday that their team, slated to include ​​Coryn Rivera, Leah Kirchmann and Liane Lippert, would not start Sunday’s monument.

“After undergoing all regular pre-race COVID-19 tests, a member of the team returned a positive test,” read a team statement. “A decision has been made by the team to completely withdraw their women’s program ahead of Liège-Bastogne-Liège tomorrow, in order to protect the race bubble; a decision that the UCI and ASO support after being informed. All team members feel well and show no symptoms, and more tests will decide further race participations.”

Elsewhere, CyclingOnline.nl reports that Parkhotel Valkenburg has also withdrawn from the race due to two staff members and a rider testing positive for coronavirus in pre-race checks. None of the trio were reported to be suffering symptoms of the virus.