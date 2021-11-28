VN news ticker: Kiesenhofer secures new sponsor, Pogačar’s agent hospitalized

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Olympic champ Anna Kiesenhofer secures new sponsor

Anna Kiesenhofer has secured funding through 2024. The Olympic road race champion recently confirmed on Instagram that she will be supported by the Swiss Krono Group as she continues to race independent of a pro team.

“Sponsor announcement! I am very proud to announce my partnership with Swiss Krono Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of wood-based materials, who will support me until 2024,” she wrote.

“As you might have guessed, they don’t build bikes. But we have a lot in common regarding mindset, work ethic and desire to succeed. Thank you for your support and looking forward to a great collaboration!”

Kiesenhofer closed out her Olympic-winning season with a series of top time trial results through the fall, including second-place behind Marlen Reusser at the Chrono des Nations last month.

The Austrian ace recently told VeloNews that she does not intend to turn pro after her Olympic success, but is mulling the possibility of a wider role behind the scenes of the sport.

Pogačar’s agent Johnny Carera hospitalized in road traffic accident

Influential rider agent Johnny Carera has been hospitalized with broken ribs and a punctured lung after a traffic accident near Milan on Friday night.

Carera, manager of Tadej Pogačar and many top Italian riders including Vincenzo Nibali, Fausto Masnada and Giulio Ciccone, was involved in a collision with a truck. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Carera’s car hit the vehicle after its drunken driver had made a U-turn on a four-lane highway.

Carera’s agency A&J All Sports issued an update via Instagram on Saturday.

“Johnny Carera has had a serious accident,” read the post. “He currently has a very serious prognosis. He has been admitted to intensive care under deep sedation. The prognosis is reserved.”

Carera’s brother and business partner Alex revealed further details to Gazzetta on Saturday.

“The perforation of the left lung is serious, Johnny cannot breathe unless he is attached to the machine,” Alex Carera said. “He is in a medically induced coma. The lung, hit by numerous broken ribs, has collapsed.”

The team at VeloNews extends our best wishes to Carera.