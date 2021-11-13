VN news ticker: Kaarle McCulloch retires, BikeExchange signs former junior Tour of Flanders runner-up

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Kaarle McCulloch announces retirement

Australian track sprinter Kaarle McCulloch has announced her retirement from racing after 15 years at the top level. She took up track cycling at 15 after initially competing as a runner and made her Olympic debut in 2012.

McCullogh, who is from Campbelltown, is one of Australia’s most decorated track riders with 10 world titles, an Olympic bronze medal, and three Commonwealth Games golds, along with 21 continental titles and 15 at national level.

In her early career, McCulloch partnered up with Australian cycling legend Anna Meares in the team sprint, taking bronze together at the London Olympics. She also competed alongside Stephanie Morton in the event as well as finding success in the individual sprint, keirin and time trial.

“My medals and all my achievements have been fantastic, and I will cherish them for the rest of my life,” McCulloch said in a press release from AusCycling.

“What I hope people remember me for is the effort that I put in. I wasn’t the most talented athlete but I was the hardest working, the most persistent. You’d ask me how high you want me to jump, and I’d do a little bit more.”

Its official! The time has come for me to step away from my professional cycling career! Thanks Australia! It’s been a wild ride! pic.twitter.com/hclmK467aS — Kaarle McCulloch (@kaarlemcculloch) November 11, 2021

BikeExchange signs former junior Tour of Flanders runner-up

Team BikeExchange has added, former junior Tour of Flanders runner-up, Jan Maas to the team for 2022. Maas, who is now 25, finished second in the one-day race back in 2014.

He has since ridden for the Rabobank Development Team and the SEG Racing Academy before getting an opportunity to ride as a stagiaire with LottoNL-Jumbo in 2018. The stagiaire spot did not turn into a full-time contract and he has spent the last three years riding for the Leopard Pro Cycling Continental team.

“I am thrilled to welcome this young and promising Dutch talent into the GreenEDGE family. I remember Jan’s second place in the Junior Ronde van Vlaanderen and he’s had a whole series of solid results in the junior and U23 categories,” general manager Brent Copeland said.

“Over the years, Jan’s growth has continued, and in the last season he’s had several good results in stages races, including a 10th overall at Sazka Tour and third overall at the Tour de la Mirabelle. We very much believe that he will continue to improve, and that is why we have offered him the opportunity to join our team.”