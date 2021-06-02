VN news ticker: Julian Alaphilippe returns to action at Suisse, Alberto Bettiol extends with EF Education-Nippo

Julian Alaphilippe returns to action at Tour de Suisse

World champion Julian Alaphilippe will return from a six-week break from racing to head up Deceunicnk-Quick-Step at the Tour de Suisse, starting Sunday.

“The Tour de Suisse is one of the best and hardest week-long stage races, and this year is no different, with several testing stages and a lot of climbing, said Deceuninck-Quick-Step sport director Rik Van Slycke.

“Overall, there are a couple of opportunities for us to take some good results, so we’re quite confident going into the race.”

Alaphilippe has enjoyed a long period away from competition since he blazed through the Ardennes with victory at Flèche Wallonne, second at Liège Bastogne Liège and sixth at Amstel Gold. Suisse will mark the start of his build toward a big summer including the Tour de France, Olympics and a world title defense.

World Champion @alafpolak1 will lead Deceuninck – Quick-Step as he returns to action next week, at the @tds, where he will make his debut: https://t.co/1RHeCBRIVe pic.twitter.com/KuZ5XKwPlw — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) June 1, 2021

Alberto Bettiol extends with EF Education-Nippo

Alberto Bettiol has been rewarded with a contract extension after his “MVP” ride through the Giro d’Italia.

EF Education-Nippo confirmed Tuesday that the Italian will stay with the team “for seasons to come” in a contract extension of unconfirmed duration.

Bettiol, 27, was a key workhorse through Hugh Carthy’s GC challenge at last month’s Giro and scored a standout stage win in the final week.

The 2022 season will mark Bettiol’s eighth season with the Cannondale-EF franchise. He turned pro with the squad in 2014 and has remained with them ever since, save for a one-year spell with BMC.

“I need to have around me people who trust me, like this team trusts me,” Bettiol said. “That’s why I decided to stay. Our fight, our commitment, our goals are difficult to get, but we can do it together. I need the support of all the team.”

Bettiol emerged as a classics talent with his victory at the 2019 Tour of Flanders, and confirmed his climbing chops with several rides deep into high mountain finals at this year’s Giro.

“I still would like to win more races,” he said. “I want to win more important races, and with my help to win a grand tour. I was close to it with Rigo [Urán] three years ago. I think we can do it. I will fight myself to get more victories, but also for the team to get a big grand tour win.”